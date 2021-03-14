URBANA — Thomas R. Seaman, 81, of Rantoul died Tuesday (March 9, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Tommy was born on June 29, 1939, in Champaign, to Raymond and Mary (Claypool) Seaman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and only brother, Kenny.
He married Denise Dabney in 1970, and together they had three children.
Tommy is survived by his children, Crystal Freihage of Florida, Charity (Larry) Porter of Rantoul and Colby Seaman of Chicago; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Tommy was a musician for his entire life. He came from a very musical family and began performing with his father at the age of 11. Later in life, Tommy joined the band The Wonders, which performed throughout the Champaign area. Tommy was also a renowned Elvis impersonator for over 20 years and was well known for “The Tommy Seaman” show.
