BEMENT — Toni L. Bowdre, 74, of Bement passed away at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Bement Township Cemetery. Pat Tieman will officiate. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bement Food Pantry or Faith in Action.
Toni was born June 13, 1945, in Decatur, a daughter of Amerth and Doris Lawson Coffey. She marred R. Duane Bowdre on April 24, 1964, in Decatur, and he survives in Bement.
Also surviving are two daughters, Tonya (John) Thomas of Tuscola and Tara Bowdre of Bement; two grandchildren, Samantha Thomas of Oxford, Miss., and Cole Thomas of Tuscola; as well as her three granddogs, Belle, Tillie and Milo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Patricia Greear.
Toni was the head of nursing at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello, where she worked for more than 35 years. She also loved to be with the Tatman Village residents for “Toss with Toni.”
