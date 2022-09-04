URBANA — Toni Lee Currin, 77, of Chicago, formerly of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at home with family, after battling with dementia and complications from stroke.
Toni was born on July 13, 1944, in Urbana to Frances (Ferro) and Lowell Fisher. She was the loving little sister of Franca Foltz.
Perhaps Toni’s favorite thing in life was her love of animals. She had too many pets in life to mention, including many dogs and cats, the occasional bunny or raccoon, a horse and a bird. Of these, her favorites were the “Big Dogs” — Newfoundlands and St. Bernards. She never seemed to be without at least two at a time. Toni once led her big dog Buffett to a Best of Breed blue ribbon she displayed with pride. But beyond the joy of showing these big dogs, she simply loved them, before and after participating in the beauty contests. It’s no wonder her love of animals seemed to spread through her family as well.
Toni attended Urbana schools — Leal Elementary and Urbana High School. As a resilient divorcée, Toni returned to school at age 40 to get an associate degree in surgical technology from Parkland College. Toni enjoyed a long career as a surgical technician, retiring from Mercy/Provena/Covenant after over 20 years of being a dedicated health care professional.
As a favorite hobby, you could find Toni sunning and swimming, working in a garden, washing and grooming a dog, admiring a gemstone, or listening to many genres of music. Toni was both fiery and sweet, a good, loyal friend with a willingness to listen and the type of mom where even the friends of her kids could find a warm and caring soul. Many people Toni knew will cherish her impact on their lives, either through love, friendship and fellowship, spiritual living or the enduring youthfulness of her mischief and humor.
Toni was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by a loving family: her daughter and son, Kimberly Sprague (John) and Brandon Clancy, from ex-husband Edward; her favorite sister, Franca; her grandson, Sagan; her nieces, Koryn and Melanie (and their families); and her husband, Derrick, and his extended family.
In lieu of any direct remembrance offerings, a memorial donation can be made to the Champaign County Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.