CHAMPAIGN — Toni L. Schmonsees, formally Toni L Atkins, of Champaign passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 63.
Born in Paxton, she graduated from Rantoul High School in 1975 and went on to get her nursing degree. She met and married Paul Schmonsees on April 17, 1980, at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul. Together, they spent 22 years serving our country and were together for 40 years of marriage.
She was the mother of Nicholas and Cristina and the Nana to four grandchildren, Austin (19), Christian (16), Evin (15), and Grayson (2). She is also survived by her mother, Beverly Atkins-Peters; her brother, Terry Atkins; and her sister, Yvette Klein.
She enjoyed life, put her family first, and was always ready to find that bargain at the store or online. She was truly the best wife, mother, and Nana a family could ever have. We will miss her dearly.
A private inurnment will be held at Danville National Cemetery in Danville. The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., C, with her arrangements.
