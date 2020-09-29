SIDELL — Tony Leon Berlin, 89, of Sidell passed away at 12:45 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 26, 2020) at Colonial Manor nursing home, Danville.
He was born on Nov. 22, 1930, in Sidell, the son of Wade and Dorothy (Reed) Berlin. He was married to Wanda Meldahl on Feb. 14, 1954, until her passing in March 1988.
Tony is survived by his children, John (Paula) Berlin, James (Ruby) Berlin and Irene (Kary) Morrison; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Ingold, Lisa (Cane) Abalakobski and Anthony (Kayla) Morrison; and his great-grandchildren, Cane Abalakobski II, Brady Ingold and Hadley Ingold.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and sisters, Marie Sprouls, Betty Berlin and Rita Berlin.
Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War as a medic. He enjoyed tractor pulling, the Indy 500 and antique tractors.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846, with Pastor Craig Roller officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday prior to his service at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Sidell.
Please join his family in sharing memories through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.