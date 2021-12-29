PENFIELD — Tony M. Gordon, 77, of Penfield went to be with the Lord early Tuesday morning (Dec. 28, 2021) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
He was born June 13, 1944, in Urbana, a son of Lawrence and Bernice (McKinney) Gordon. He married Anna Toohill on July 1, 1967, in Wapella. She survives. He later married Verla Benzel in 1994. She preceded him in death.
He is survived by four children, John (Gina) Gordon of Penfield, Michele (Brian) Monahan of Dublin, Ohio, Elizabeth Acton of St. Joseph and Jason (MaryBess) Gordon of Champaign; and seven grandchildren, Audrey, Luke, Andrew, Gracianna, London, Annie and Owen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother; a sister; a daughter, Kimberly; and a granddaughter, Margaret.
Tony was a graduate of Schlarman High School, Danville. He farmed in the Penfield area all his life. He was a lifetime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Penfield. He was a private pilot and loved the time he spent flying. He began playing the stock market when he was 18. At 18, he also had been reading the Wall Street Journal, something he continued until the day he died.
There will be a funeral Mass on Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Lawrence Church, Penfield. Father Michael Menner will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Lawrence Church.