DANVILLE — Athum E. “Tony” Johnson Jr., 86, of Danville passed away at 6:35 p.m. Friday (Aug. 14, 2020) at Colonial Manor nursing home, Danville.
He was born Nov. 21, 1933, in Danville, the son of Athum E. and Lillian B. (Lucas) Johnson. He married Joanne Hearnley on Nov. 21, 1953. She survives.
He is also survived by five children, Cindy (Michael) Waters of Danville, Toni (Mark) Chase of Bismarck, Lisa (Dave) Richardson of Florida, Wes Johnson of Bloomington and Jay Johnson of Danville; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, A.E. “Tony” Johnson III; two siblings, Lillian Smith and John Wesley; and two grandchildren, Lindsey and Hunter Richardson.
Tony graduated from the University of Illinois, where he was proud to play on the baseball team. Following college, he spent two years serving his country in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany. Tony worked as a foreman at Hyster for 15 years, and prior to that, he owned and operated several local area businesses.
He was a former Mason and member of the Elks Club and loved to play golf on the Elks golf course. Tony enjoyed painting and watching the birds outside of his window. Most of all, he was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals and UI sports fan. So much, in fact, that one of Tony’s proudest achievements was sharing a birthday and wedding day with Stan Musial.
A service to celebrate the life of Athum E. “Tony” Johnson Jr. will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Sunset Funeral Home, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Pastor Mark Keyser and Pastor Jacob Chase will officiate. Burial of cremated remains will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service Thursday. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite sports team’s jersey to honor Tony’s love of sports.
Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association. Please join Tony’s family in sharing memories and stories of his life through his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.