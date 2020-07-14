RANTOUL — Tony Knowles, 53, of Rantoul passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at home.
Tony was born on Aug. 27, 1966, in Decatur. He was a son of Robert Knowles and Linda Deckard. He married Lynn (Wilkey) Knowles on March 23, 1991.
He is survived by his children, Tyler Knowles of Charlotte, N.C., Taylor Knowles of Chicago and Theodore Knowles of Dickson, Tenn.; and his sisters, Tammy Deckard of St. Louis, Mo., and Lori Stillwell of Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Todd Knowles; and his grandparents.
Tony enjoyed spending time with his children, watching NASCAR and going fishing.