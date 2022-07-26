CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Heaven gained another angel with the passing of Tony Lee Wise on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tony and his twin brother, Louie, were born April 21, 1939, to J.D and Ruth Wise in Oakwood. Tony graduated from Westville High School in 1957. He married Phyllis Headlee in 1961 and they had one daughter, Darla Kay, in 1962. In 1999, Tony met his soulmate and love of his life, Norma Lewis, and they married in 2008.
Tony was a very ambitious man. He was a Vermilion County sheriff's deputy from 1961-66 and was a member of the Teamsters and Operating Engineers unions. He retired from the Operating Engineers in 1997. He was also an avid hunter and loved to fish and travel.
Tony was a member of the Catlin Masonic Lodge and was a Masonic Brother for 61 years. He made friends everywhere he went and was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone.
Tony always got a kick of buying extra veggies at the local stand, then jumping on his golf cart and delivering them around the neighborhood. He loved to make people smile.
Tony is survived by his wife, Norma; his daughter, Darla (Mickey) Duckett; four stepchildren, Ricky (Jo) Bybee, Dana (Alex) Ellis, Bridget (John) Lewis and Toby (Linda) McClain; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and his former wife, Phyllis.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at Sandusky Cemetery in Westville, with Masonic rites accorded. Arrangements are being handled by Rortvedt Funeral Services. Condolences may be offered at rortvedtfuneralservices.com.