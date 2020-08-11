GIBSON CITY — Antonio (Tony) Sinfor Ramirez of rural Foosland/Gibson City area passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Traverse City, Mich.
He was born Nov. 16, 1941, in La Junta, Colo., to Lalo and Juanita Blea Ramirez. Tony married Linda Birky, the love of his life, on Aug. 14, 1965, 55 years ago.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; daughter, Kristi (Mike) of Dayton Ohio; and sons, Shannon (Dawn) of Saybrook and Shawn (Tara) of Archbold, Ohio.
Tony was lovingly called “Abuelo” by his eight grandchildren, Sidney, Addison, Carson, Reece, Regan, Hunter, Chase and Lance. Also surviving are his sisters, Marion Mims, Stella Garcia, Virginia Ramirez, Victoria Chavez and Mary Ann Trujillo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers and parents-in-law.
Tony met Linda the year he graduated from Hesston College in Hesston, Kan.
Tony retired as maintenance supervisor at Macy’s in Champaign. His passion was his love for Jesus Christ, his family and music. Tony will be remembered for sharing his musical gifts of singing and playing piano with Garments of Praise and The Reflections, as well as in church services.
A private celebration of life service will be held for the family only. We regret that we cannot share the occasion with Tony’s many friends due to current health/pandemic concerns.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony’s name to Little Eden Camp, 3721 Portage Point Drive, Onekama, Mich. Little Eden was Tony’s happy place, spending time there with family and friends each summer for over 40 years.