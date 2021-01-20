URBANA — Tonya Lynn Barnett, 50, of Urbana went to her heavenly home, surrounded by her loving family, on Friday (Jan. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, after an accident.
She was born April 25, 1970, in Urbana, the daughter of Richard and Jeannie (Lovenguth) Barnett.
She is survived by her son, Ritchie Barnett (Caitlin) of Rantoul; parents of Urbana; a brother, Chad A. Barnett of Urbana; and grandchildren, Khison, Matthew, Spencer and Cheylee Ann.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Hal and Shirley Lovenguth; paternal grandparents, Gerald and Betty Barnett; maternal great-grandmother, Jeanne Miller; and uncle, Andy Lovenguth.
Tonya graduated from Urbana High School in 1988 and from cosmetology school. She worked as a hairdresser for 20 years and later worked at McDonalds at its drive-thru window. She enjoyed people and creating friendships. She was very well liked at the restaurant by the customers. She was an avid LSU fan and animal lover.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. with funeral services Friday, Jan. 22, at 10 a.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. The Rev. Jeff Dyson will officiate. Because of public safety, the funeral home will limit the amount of people in at a time and will require a mask while visiting. We thank you for your consideration for our safety and yours.
Memorials may be made to Gift of Hope, 2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL 62702. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.