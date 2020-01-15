BEMENT — Tonya Kay Hogue Shearon, 56, of Bement, formerly of Tuscola, passed away on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 11, 2020) as a result of an automobile accident in Piatt County.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 S. Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joe Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tonya was born on March 20, 1963, in Clinton, Ind., the daughter of Ronald and Irma L. Pine Bailey. She married Gary W. Shearon on May 2, 1997, in Charleston, Ill. He survives.
Also surviving are her siblings, Yvonna (Kenny) Stevens of Atwood, Kenny (Sunhui) Hogue of Tuscola, Norma (Gerry) Stahler of Bement and Bill (Toni) Bailey of Milton, Fla.; 12 nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Luna, Mortimer, Buttercup and Mac.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff Bailey; and nephew, Michael Bailey.
Memorials are suggested to CATsNAP, P.O. Box 456, Savoy, IL 61874, or any local animal shelter.
Tonya was a free-spirited, empathic, spontaneous, upbeat and positive individual. Everyone who knew her loved her, and she helped to brighten everyone’s lives. She enjoyed photography, landscaping, gardening and caring for her many animal friends.
Tonya loved music and sang in several local bands.
