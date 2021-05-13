CHAMPAIGN — Tonya C. Saddler, 60, of Champaign, formerly of Chicago, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 2, 2021.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Greater St. Johns Church, 1256 N. Waller Ave., Chicago. Celebration of life services will convene on Saturday, May 15, at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1252 S. Walcott St., Chicago. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with services following at 11. Final interment will immediately follow services at Oakridge Cemetery, Hillside. Officiant will be Pastor Ira Acree.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.