CHAMPAIGN — Tory Ann McDade, 35, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at her home in Champaign.
She was born Jan. 8, 1986, to Stacy Ann Mathias and John Allen McDade II in Champaign.
Tory is survived by her mother; herboyfriend, Michael Cudd; two children, Alexandra Claire Fournier and Jakob Theodore Cudd; and a sibling, Greg McDade.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Tory enjoyed crafting and she was the family historian.
Private services will be held at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
