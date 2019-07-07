GIBSON CITY — Tracey L. Johnson, 52, of Gibson City, formerly of Charleston, died at 1:52 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A celebration of life service for Tracey will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Gibson City. Pastor Dennis Norton and the Rev. Dan Hill will be officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. A celebration of life will also be held in Charleston at a later date.
Tracey was born on Aug. 4, 1966, in Paynesville, Minn., a son of Raymond and Carol Knutson Johnson.
Surviving are his two sons, Trevar Johnson and Levi Johnson; their mother, Rachel Hill, the love of Tracey’s life, all of Gibson City; his Wisconsin children, Raymond Johnson and his two children of Racine and Danielle Johnson of Kenosha; siblings, Eric Johnson of Charleston, Christian Johnson of Milwaukee, Angie Johnson of Milwaukee, Ramona Bullen of Florida and Roger Brumley of Fergus Falls, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bev Brumley.
Tracey was a roofer with Drakes Roofing for many years while living in Charleston. He was a butcher in the meat department at County Market in Gibson City for the past two years. Tracey will be greatly missed by his co-workers and customers.
His greatest passion was fishing with his boys and being with his family that loved him dearly.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to The Tracey Johnson Memorial Fund c/o of Heartland Bank.
Online condolences and memories of Tracey may be shared with the family at rosenbaumfuneralhome.com.