MARTINSVILLE — Tracey Lynne Miller, 55, of Martinsville passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at home.
She was born June 10, 1964, in Decatur, a daughter of Francis Lee Larson and Sharel Ann Ater Larson. On Aug. 8, 2015, she married Jerry Wayne Miller in Martinsville.
Survivors include her husband of four years, Jerry Miller of Martinsville; beloved dogs, Buddy and Otis; father, F. Lee Larson (Norma) of Monticello; mother, Sharel Ann Wachob (Stanley) of New Port Richey, Fla.; siblings, Kathy Wright (Jeff) of Monticello, Lorrie Brandon (Chris) of Monticello, Greg Larson of Florida, Rusty Hunt of Monticello, Kyle Hunt (Jennifer) of Sugarland, Texas, and David Hunt (JoAnn) of Monticello; uncle, Jim Ater (Brenda) of Bement; aunts, Sue Cole of Macon, Sandy Whiskers (Jerry) of Kentucky and J.J. Snyder of Monticello; seven nephews; nine nieces; nine great-nephews; five great-nieces; and numerous cousins.
Tracey was a member of Martinsville United Methodist Church. She had a love of animals, especially dogs and horses. She enjoyed collecting horse figurines. Tracey enjoyed visiting with people and never knew a stranger.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Greenwell Funeral Home, with the Rev. Karen Blank-Ewell officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service Monday at Greenwell Funeral Home, 30 N. Washington St., Martinsville.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Greenwell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Casey, IL 62420. To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit markwellfuneralhome.com. Greenwell Funeral Home, Martinsville, is in charge of the arrangements.