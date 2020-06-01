TOLONO — Tracy W. Ingleman, 51, of Tolono passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday (May 30, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Tolono, with the Rev. Fredi Gomez-Torres officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Tolono. Freese Funeral Home, Tolono, is assisting with the arrangements.
Tracy was born Sept. 12, 1968, at Urbana, a son to James and Mary Kay Anderson Ingleman.
Surviving are two children, Chance Ingleman and Maggie Ingleman of Tolono; uncle, John Francis (Kelly) Anderson of Tolono; aunts, Liz Michaels of Mahomet and Shirley (Tom) Maryan of Champaign; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an aunt, Barb Wagoner; and an uncle, Michael Ingleman.
Tracy was active in Unity Youth Wrestling and Youth Football. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was employed at Illinois Foundation Seeds, Tolono, and Tile Specialist, Champaign. He was a member of C-U Elks Lodge 2497. He loved to cook and was an avid "M*A*S*H" watcher. His real loves were his children.
Memorials may be made to Busey Bank in Tolono c/o Ingleman children.