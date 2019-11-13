PENFIELD — Funeral services will be held at Blurton Funeral Home, 400 N. Vermilion, Potomac, for Tracy McGill Hedrick, who died unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. He was 77 years old (born June 18, 1942). A funeral will be conducted at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, followed by burial at Potomac Cemetery.
Tracy resided comfortably in rural Penfield and forever lived in central Illinois. He was educated at Potomic High School and raised by farmers, Dan and Martha Hedrick (departed). Tracy was "retired" however always found the work. He was a proud farmer as well as a truck driver for many years. TMX, Southland, Schugel Trucking and, most recently, Ehler Bros were all places he called home. Tracy was a dedicated husband, first and foremost. He treasured his wife, Carolyn (Susan) Hedrick, for 48 years and embraced every car ride he could take her on. He especially loved his role as Granddad and had a vivacious personality – sometimes causing him to get in trouble, never meeting a stranger, and always appreciating a good sermon, trip or song. His conversations held weight and he never sat in a room unknown. His heart was loud, big and good. He leaves behind a legacy that continues to grow today. Sisters: Mary Chambers and Martha Fry. Daughters: Marcy Walker, Kim (Rob) DeLong, Joy Michelle (Mike) Ewing, Karen Eyestone (departed) and Elizabeth (Jon) Shroyer. Grandchildren: Robb (Heather) DeLong, Ryan (Kayla Wilson) Walker, Danielle (Dustin) Day, Matthew (Katie) Walker, Angela (Jake) Byrne, Eric (Clementina) Ewing, Ashlee Shroyer, Danny Shroyer, Amy Eyestone and Emily Ewing … and 11 great-grandbabies throughout the country. He also leaves behind two nieces, Lydie and Stephanie.
We ask that every time you see a farmer in the field, you think of Tracy Hedrick. In lieu of gifts the family asks for donations in Tracy's name to St. Jude's.