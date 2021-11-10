URBANA — Tracy Lee Sowers passed away peacefully on Sunday (Nov. 7, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with her loving mother, sister and nephew by her side.
Tracy was born on Sept. 23, 1971, in Urbana, to Franklin D. Sowers and Linda Ragland.
She is survived by her mother, Linda Ragland (John); sister, Tammy Sowers; nephew, Justin (Jessica) Sowers; and grandnieces and nephews, Myah Mattingly, Justin Jr., Clara and Drake Sowers. Her grandparents, Franklin and Clara Mae Sowers, also survive.
She was preceded by her father, Frank; uncle, Bob; and maternal grandparents.
Tracy worked in the contract cleaning industry for the past 25 years, 23 of those years in management. She joined the ESS Clean, Inc. team as area manager in 2012.
Tracy grew up in Urbana and attended Urbana High School. She loved spending time with her family (including her beloved black Labrador, Wade). Game night with her family was a very special time, as well as fishing and swimming at the lake. Gardening was another favorite pursuit. A hobby she and her sister, Tammy, enjoyed doing was the adult paint-by-number paintings. Tracy loved sunflowers, also.
Tracy could be tough as nails and ornery, too, but her heart melted with children and dogs especially. She was also an accomplished cook and griller.
Memorials may be made to the family or Champaign County Humane Society.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Tracy’s life was short, but she flourished in a life well lived and loved.
