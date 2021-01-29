CHAMPAIGN — Travis Morrow (Z), 31, of Champaign passed at his mother's home Friday night, Jan. 22, 2021.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1989, the son of Jeff Morrow and Donna Morrow (Shelmadine). Travis is survived by his son, Jackson Morrow; sister, Jill Morrow; nieces, Hailey Shoudel and Elliana Bell; nephews, Kaden and Bentlee Morrow; grandmother, Shirley Shelmadine; and girlfriend, Heather Hall.
He was predeceased by his brother, Kyle Morrow; two uncles; and grandparents, Robert and Dorthy Morrow and James Shelmadine Sr.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.