CHAMPAIGN — Travis Alan Stauffer, 38, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home in Champaign. He was born on July 7, 1981, in Urbana to Robert Deane and Helen Ruth (Crocker) Stauffer.
Travis is survived by his parents; daughter Alexis Rich of Jacksonville; brother Aaron Stauffer of Champaign; niece Shaleigh Melton; grandmother Annice Stauffer; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ben and Jennie Crocker and James W. Stauffer.
Travis loved to fish and enjoyed both cooking and eating. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
A memorial celebration of life will be held in Travis’s honor at a future date. Cremation arrangements have been made through Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Travis’ name to the Champaign County Humane Society. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.