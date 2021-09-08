CHAMPAIGN — Travis “Taz” Jaylee Bynum, 44, of Champaign passed away at 11:39 a.m. Friday (Sept. 3, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, from complications due to cancer.
Travis was born on Sept. 17, 1976, in Coles County, the son of Frank and Sherry (McQueen) Pieper. Taz and Nicole Fugate were married on June 24, 2001, in Gays. Over the years, Travis could be counted on to be there helping and amusing friends and family. He will be missed for his generosity and love for all of his family and friends. Travis was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
He is survived by his four children, Victoria and Arielle Bynum of Champaign, Dylan Bynum of Mattoon and September Gonzalez (Enrique) of Urbana; three grandchildren, Bently Bynum of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ignacio and Adriel Gonzalez of Urbana; two sisters, Kim White (Mike) of Neoga and Stacy Bynum Huss (Scott Young) of Seymour; uncles, James McQueen (Cristy) of Mattoon, Steve Pieper (Leiann) of St. Charles and Don Pieper (Claudia) of Port Hadlock, Wash.; aunts, Beth Pieper of Ellisville, Mo., and Cheryl Pieper Wick of Sheboygan, Wis.; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and special friend, Autumn Brown.
Travis was preceded in death by his father, Roy Bynum; grandparents, Jearld and Goldie McQueen and Joyce Pieper; and six aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, at Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor, followed by graveside services at Sand Creek Cemetery, rural Windsor.
Memorials may be made to the family and mailed to Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, 207 N. Oak St., Windsor, IL 61957. Lovins-Lockart Funeral Home, Windsor, is assisting the family.
Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story at lghfuneralhomes.com.