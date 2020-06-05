ROSSVILLE — Trent Franklin Hufford, 49, of Rossville died at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
A graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rossville Cemetery, Rossville. Pastor Chris Quick will officiate. Friends are encouraged to line Greenwood Drive at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday to greet the family as they proceed to the graveside rites.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rossville United Methodist Church, 116 Maple St., Rossville. Due to COVID-19 regulations, all family and friends who plan to attend the viewing are required to practice extreme precaution and practice social distancing. Only 10 people will be allowed inside the church at a time. Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston, is in charge of arrangements.