URBANA — Treston “Tre” Joseph White, 43, of Urbana, originally from Rantoul, left this life for a better one on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Treston was born Feb. 2, 1978, in Quincy to Robert White and Bobette Miller Wilson.
Treston is survived by his mother, Bobette Wilson; son, Tre White; brothers, Robert White Jr., Tory White and Cory Miller; sisters, Nakita White and Crystal White; aunt Lisa Miller; dear friend, Anna England; fiancé, Stefanie Julius; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Treston was preceded in death by his father, Robert White; his aunt Lori Whitfield; stepfather, Darren Wilson; grandmother, Cherie Henry; and grandfather, Bobby Miller.
Treston had a great sense of humor, was loving, caring, selfless, friendly, adventurous, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and listening to music. He was looking forward to creating many new memories with family and friends.
Treston will be sadly missed by many, especially his mama.
A private celebration of life will be held for close friends and family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Humane Society.
“You never said I’m leaving, you never said goodbye. You were gone before we knew it, and only God knew why. A million times we cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place that no one could ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God took you home.” Author unknown.