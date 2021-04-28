CHAMPAIGN — Trevor J. Herderhorst, 40, of Highland died Sunday (April 25, 2021).
He was born Aug. 20, 1980, in Belleville.
Memberships — Champaign Firefighters Local 1260; Muddy River F.O.O.L.S. (Honor Guard); Associated Firefighters of Illinois (Honor Guard).
Trevor grew up in Cahokia. He graduated from Dupo High School. Later on, he graduated from SIUC with a bachelor's degree in fire service management. He became a Granite City firefighter in 2014; later a Champaign firefighter in 2018. His true passion was baseball and being a firefighter.
Survivors include his wife, Tiffany S. Herderhorst; children, Chase M. and Olivia M. Herderhorst; parents, Ray and Eliene Herderhorst; father-in-law and mother in-law, Mike and Lucetta Durbin; and paternal grandmother, Marge Herderhorst.
Arrangements handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland. Visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at Olde Wicks Factory, Highland, with Chaplain David Ashby, Champaign F.D. chaplain, officiating. Interment will be in Highland City Cemetery, Highland.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to the children's college fund.