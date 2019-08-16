URBANA — Trevor J. Kampfl, age 52, of Urbana passed away at his residence at 12:06 p.m. Monday (Aug. 12, 2019).
Born June 8, 1967, in Peoria, he was a son to Joseph and Chenny (Hermans) Kampfl. Trevor graduated from Eastern Illinois University with his master’s degree in education.
He truly enjoyed his career at Thomas Edison Middle School in Champaign for 25 years as the counselor and the impact he could have on the children there. He was an avid collector of comic books, movies and action figures, excited for any opportunity he could get to expand his collection.
Survivors include his brother, Jeffrey (Marsha) Kampfl of Dunlap; niece, Monica Kampfl of Rockford; and nephew, Chadwick Kampfl of Dunlap.
Trevor was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Peoria, with a visitation 30 minutes prior to the Mass at the church. The Rev. Andru O’Brien will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials in Trevor’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
