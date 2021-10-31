CHAMPAIGN — Our precious soldier, Trevor Norris Faullin, suddenly and unexpectedly "slipped the surly bonds of Earth" on Aug. 25, 2021, at the age of 26.
Although his sweet body was encumbered, eventually to the point of complete dependence, Trevor greeted each day joyfully in anticipation of an adventure, meeting someone new or a good laugh. He was the joy of our lives, and we are heartbroken without him. He was incredibly brave as his disease progressed over the years, never feeling sorry for himself even though he deserved a much better physical life.
Trevor loved Cubs baseball, Illini sports and especially WWE wrestling. He had the day of his life when he met WWE star John Cena through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He was so thrilled!
Trevor loved to laugh and enjoyed sharing jokes and lighthearted pranks with his family and friends. He had an extraordinary spirit and his smile lit up any room he was in.
Trevor was a proud graduate of Mahomet-Seymour High School. His best buddies were Noah Lukach, Tucker Morefield, Jon Reed and Andrew Roney. As Trevor grew older and the gap between childhood friends broadened, he continued to make new friends, including Liz Jones, Laura Payne and Al Roca.
Trevor leaves behind his parents, Cynthia and Mike (Gretchen Pein); his younger brothers, Trenton and Trey; two stepsiblings, Max and Lily; five uncles, Paul (Colleen), Peter (Alberto), Dan (Sharon), Corwin (Cheryl) and John; his Aunt Penny; and numerous cousins. Nanny and Papa Robins were especially dear to him, and Papa’s antics could always be counted on to elicit a deep belly laugh from Trevor.
He was preceded in death by his Grandma Jo and Grandfather Bob Faullin.
We are indebted to the wonderful staff at Swann Special Care Center where Trevor lived and thrived for the last few months of his life. So many teachers, aides, therapists, doctors and caregivers played significant roles in Trevor’s life, and we thank you all for your dedication.
Trevor’s favorite day was his birthday, Nov. 1. On what would be his 27th birthday, we invite friends to celebrate Trevor from 5 to 7:30 p..m at his mother’s house at 1405 W. Charles St., Champaign.
Please consider a donation in Trevor’s name to the Illinois Make-A-Wish foundation (wish.org/illinois) so that other children may experience the joy of a wish granted as Trevor did.