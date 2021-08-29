SAVOY — Thrasilla Louise Phillips, 94, of Savoy transitioned peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, from this earthly life to join her beloved husband, Jim, and Jesus Christ in his heavenly realm.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign.
Tris was born on March 27, 1927, in Pesotum, to William and Isabelle Eisenmenger. She married Forrest James Phillips in 1947. She and her husband owned Phillips Construction and sold real estate.
Tris graduated from Pesotum High School in 1944 and moved to Champaign, where she attended night school at Illinois Commercial College while working full time as a secretary and bookkeeper for Eisner Food Stores.
After marrying Jim, she became a dedicated mother and homemaker and eventually assumed the role of office manager for the family’s growing construction business.
During her retirement, she volunteered at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Provena Hospital Auxiliary and the Faith in Action Program.
In addition to helping others, Tris enjoyed family gatherings, cross-country vacations, gardening and visiting far off places. Her wanderlust extended to flying, upside down at times, in planes piloted by her husband. For years, she and friends walked the neighborhoods of southwest Champaign/Savoy to stay healthy and happy. Tris had a big heart and shared it generously.
Tris is survived by three children, sons Forrest James Phillips Jr. (Sue) of Urbana and Dennis Phillips (Gayle) of Portland, Ore., and daughter Deborah Rome (Phil) of Champaign; seven grandchildren, TJ Rome, Brandon Rome, Casey Phillips, Carter Phillips, Chris Phillips, Lida Phillips and Paul Phillips; 11 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sister Marjorie Ann Eisenmenger.
In addition to Jim, who died in 1995, she was preceded in death by a brother and three sisters.
Tris’ family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Autumn Leaves of Savoy for giving such loving care to Tris. They remember her as “a very sweet lady.”