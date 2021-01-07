WELDON — Tristan Tanthalas Elias Brannin, 23, of Weldon tragically passed away at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, due to a drunk driver.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, memorial services will be held at a later date. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tristan was born Jan. 8, 1997, in Danville, the only son of Stephen and Shannon (DeBarge) Brannin.
Also surviving are his maternal grandmother, Patti Goode of Urbana; paternal grandmother, Tina M. Kingery of Danville; beloved aunts, Amber King of Paxton, Adrienne DeBarge of Loda, Danielle DeBarge of Urbana, Kathleen Eberman and a very special auntie, Abby Mueller of San Antonio; many loving cousins, including David and Ava King of Paxton, Kaylee Wilkins of Ludlow, Richard and Chad Wilkins of Loda, Aubrey Johnson of Loda, Logan Kelley of St. Joseph and Raymond DeBarge of Urbana; and his great-aunt, Phyllis Craft of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, George DeBarge, Ronald Goode and Virgil Kingery.
Tristan grew up in Weldon and was a 2015 graduate of Deland-Weldon High School. He attended EIU and was a proud “Weller Dweller” during his time there.
Tristan was the laughing spirit of his family. Master of the bad joke, singer of the chaotic song, world’s okayest dungeon master; he had the heart of a nerd and the mind of a gamer. His smile was infectious, and he sought to spread it to everyone. He was the type of person who would stay up all night to listen to a friend and made a point to let the important people in his life know he cared about them.
In his short time, he made many treasured friends, mentored his cousins and did his best to brighten the days of his coworkers at the Fairfield Inn and Courtyard Marriott in Champaign.
There will never be enough words in such a small space to express all that he meant to his family. He was his parents’ joy and will be dearly missed by so many.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.