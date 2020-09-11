CHAMPAIGN — Troy D. Blakely, 48, of Champaign passed away on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Celebration of life viewing services will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Center of Hope Apostolic Church, 1109 N. Fourth St., Champaign, with services for the family and close friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at the same location. Officiant will be Pastor Devita Bernard. The family is requesting that the public limit the number of people attending Saturday’s services and attend the repass immediately after the services at 1 p.m. at Douglass Center Park Pavilion. Please be advised we will be following state of Illinois-mandated social-distancing guidelines.
Celebration of life services were entrusted to Williams Memorial Services, 1203 N. Market St., Champaign.