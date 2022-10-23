URBANA — Troy Irven Brand, 54, of Normal passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at home.
He was born Oct. 17, 1967, in Urbana, the son of Robert Irven and Peggy Louise (Matsler) Brand.
Troy is survived by his mother, Peggy Brand of Urbana; brother, Darrell Lee Brand (Darcie) of Liberty Township, Ohio; nieces, Katie and Kassidy; nephew, Kooper Brand; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Brand.
Troy is a 1985 graduate at Urbana High School and was in the Urbana High School choir with Director Willie Summerville. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Demolay. He attended Parkland College and graduated from Nashville Auto Diesel College and worked as a diesel mechanic service writer. He grew up in Illinois, and over the years, he lived in Kansas City, Mo., Louisville, Ky., Nashville, Tenn., Dallas, Texas, and came back to Illinois. He was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Champaign, Eastview Christian Church in Normal and a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He has a passion for anything automotive, especially Edsels, Mustangs and Thunderbirds. He also had a passion for cooking and the St. Louis Cardinals.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Locust Grove Cemetery, Philo. Pastor Mark Smith will officiate.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Troy’s name can be made to Bible Baptist Church, Champaign.