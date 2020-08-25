OAKWOOD — Troy William Carpenter, 52, of Oakwood passed away at home on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born in Danville, the son of William and Linda Carpenter. Troy graduated from Danville High School in 1985 and received his associate degree from Parkland College. He spent his career as a union carpenter and finished it working for T.H. Snyder. He was a skilled carpenter who lovingly built his own house from the ground up. Troy took pride in his home and treasured it immensely.
Troy loved the outdoors and spent his free time fishing on the lake in his backyard. He proudly recounted each fishing trip in his very detailed fishing journal. When he wasn’t out fishing, you could catch him riding in his Jeep around the Badlands with his son, Cody. When Cody was younger, Troy, along with his father, Bill, were proud supporters of Cody’s dirt bike races. His love of bikes and fast “toys” never faded.
He loved his rescued animals, Bobcat and Bobdog, dearly. He recently had to say goodbye to his adored sheltie, Laci.
He is survived by his son, Cody Carpenter of Danville; sister, Heather (Joe) Carpenter of Bismarck; nieces, Carissa Carpenter and Bailey (Nickolas) Boland; and beloved girlfriend of 10 years, Kelly Reynolds.
He was cherished and loved by his family and will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Sunset Memorial Park by the pond.