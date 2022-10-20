BELLFLOWER — Troy Allen Jamison, 56, of Bellflower passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City. Celebration of life services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the funeral home, with Pastor Steve Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Troy was born Dec. 4, 1965, in Gibson City, a son of Larry E. and Gaynelle M. (Bradbury) Jamison. He married Amy R. Holtz on Sept. 9, 1995, in Champaign.
He is survived by his best friend and wife of 27 years, Amy Jamison of Bellflower; three wonderful children, Trevor Jamison of Gibson City, Trey Jamison of Bellflower and Ava Jamison of Bellflower; a precious granddaughter, Tatum Marie; two great-nephews that he and Amy are raising as their own, Chili and Nova Johnson; his mother, Gay Jamison of Gibson City; a brother, Guy (Tina) Jamison of Bellflower; a sister, Lisa (Steve) Young of Champaign; his father-in-law, Terry (Cindy Webb) Holtz of Farmer City; his mother-in-law, Pamela (Bob) Rowe of Mahomet; and many aunts, uncles, cousin and friends.
Troy was a 1984 graduate of Bellflower High School. He worked for Roland Realty for 20 years. He then ventured out and became a self-employed general contractor. He was always working and doing for others.
He loved coaching kids. He started with coaching basketball and baseball for his children and their friends, but that passion grew and he continued through Little Knights traveling basketball program for years as well as Blue Ridge Junior High girls' basketball.
Troy was a very caring and giving man, which was evident in his and his family's decision to donate his organs and tissue to Gift of Hope. There will be a Gift of Hope flag-raising ceremony at noon Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Bellflower Community Center.