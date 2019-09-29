DANVILLE — Trudy Ann Cox, 72, of Danville passed away at 2:57 a.m. Sept. 19, 2019, at Hawthorne Inn in Danville.
Trudy was born a daughter of Ernest Eugene and Mary Elizabeth (Budde) Weed in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1947. She married Ted Cox on March 3, 1968, in Arcola, and he survives.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Ted Cox of Danville; two sons, Shawn Cox of Biloxi, Miss., and Eric (Susan) Cox of Danville; three grandchildren, Dawson Cox, Megan Cox and Lauren Cox; and several nieces and nephews. She had many dear friends, especially Lyle Holycross, Carol Givens, Judy Rudnicke, Kathy Delzell and Ed and Tillie Bell.
Trudy was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Richard Weed; and one sister, Mary Katherine Blackwell.
Trudy retired after 35 years of service to Danville District 118 as a teacher's assistant. She enjoyed spending her free time crafting, reading and was an exceptional cook. Trudy’s grandchildren loved her Christmas Breakfast Casserole and many other dishes she would prepare for them. Trudy loved the sun, beach and whale watching, with her favorite place for that being Maui. Trudy enjoyed traveling and had been to the Swiss Alps, Greece, Bermuda, Australia and various other destinations.
She spent countless hours watching her sons play baseball, other sports and attending any school function that took place. She was a part of the “Yahoo Mountain Dew Gang” at the American Legion Post 210 Little League. She then spent numerous hours watching her granddaughters play softball, volleyball, competing in show choir events and attending any of their school functions. She also loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Bears and the Fighting Illini. Trudy loved dogs, especially Boxers.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Miles Clark will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Trudy’s memory to the Danville Humane Society.
Please join Trudy’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.