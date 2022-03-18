GIFFORD — Truman Willard Endsley, 92, of Gifford passed away Wednesday (March 16, 2022) surrounded by his loving family.
Truman was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Bondville.
He was predeceased by his wife and the love of his life, Patricia Jane Severns; parents, Raymond Howard Endsley and Ethel Mae Jones Endsley; and siblings, Lillian Rose Endsley, Maxine Endsley Hawkins, Donald Raymond Endsley and Evelyn Endsley Ochs.
Truman is survived by his four children, Truman Randall (Kathryn) Endsley of Pennsylvania, Richard Allen Endsley of Illinois, Amylee Jane (Phil) Endsley Vella of California and Timothy Lynn (Bonnie) Endsley of Oregon; seven grandchildren, Casey (Jenna) Endsley, Molly (Todd) Endsley Cliggett, Haley Jane Beenenga, Elliot John Beenenga, Truman Tyler (Kirstin) Endsley, Harrison Severns (Quay) Endsley and Rachel Lynn Endsley; four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lillian and Katelyn Cliggett and Apollo Severns Endsley; his sister, Merdith Endsley (Terry) Von Lanken; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Truman grew up learning the skills of agriculture and farming from his father. His love of farming and gardening provided him a large measure of joy throughout his life. Large family gatherings around a table adorned with food grown by Grandpa Truman and lovingly prepared by Grandma Pat are memories his children and grandchildren will cherish forever.
Truman proudly served his country during the Korean War and held the rank of master sergeant, where he received the Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious service. After his service, he and Pat started a family, and Truman farmed. Truman was also an auctioneer and then later in life worked for the University of Illinois Department of Transportation. Truman will be remembered for his love of family, his delightful sense of humor and warm embraces, and for his generous and joyful spirit that was imprinted on his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service for family will be held. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Smile Train or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.