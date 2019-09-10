CENTRALIA — Truman Price, 98, of Centralia passed away on Friday (Sept. 6, 2019) at Nature Trail Nursing Home in Mount Vernon.
He was born March 7, 1921, in Griffin, Ind., a son of Clarence L. Price and Arvilla (Conner) Price. Truman married Patricia McRoy on Sept. 25, 1978, and she preceded him in death on July 13, 2019.
Truman is survived by two nieces, Shirley Taylor of Montana and Roberta Cooley of Montana; and several additional nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; five brothers, Ernest Price, Robert Price, Delbert Price, Lawrence Price and Lester Price, who was killed in 1925 when a tornado went through Griffin, Ind.; and two sisters, Estelle Price and Permelia Price.
Truman worked at Illinois Central Railroad for two years until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during World War II. He was placed in the 722nd ROB (Railway Operation Battalion) that hauled troops and supplies to the front and would also bring back German prisoners. After World War II, he went back to work at Illinois Central and Amtrak until his retirement in 1982.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Centralia. Truman was also a member of the Centralia VFW Post 2055, Centralia American Legion Post 446, Centralia Elks Lodge 493 and Centralia Masonic Lodge 201.
Funeral services for Truman Price will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home in Centralia with Tommy Henegar officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. Military honors will be accorded at the gravesite by the Centralia American Legion Post 446 and Centralia VFW Post 2055. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Hillcrest Memorial Park Care Fund and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 N. Sycamore St., Centralia, IL 62801, 618-532-3523, who is honored to be of service to the Price family. Condolences may be offered online at www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.