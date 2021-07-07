CHAMPAIGN — Tuan Dinh To, 90, passed away peacefully at home on Friday (July 2, 2021).
He was born on March 21, 1931, to Huy Dinh and Nga Huong (Vu) To, in Vietnam, and moved to the U.S. in 1975 with his family. Tuan married Lan Thi Nguyen in 1962.
Tuan is survived by his wife of 59 years; children, Tony (Maria) To of San Francisco and Anh (Bridget) To of Champaign; adopted son, Bao Nguyen of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Lauren, Justin and Cassie; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; and sisters, Tuyet and Hong.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
He enjoyed learning during his life and earned his law degree in Vietnam. After arriving in the United States, he worked at Carle Fundation Hospital for 20-plus years. Tuan was also an avid tennis player and enjoyed working out. One of his enjoyments was also to dazzle his family and friends with his talent as a chef.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Services will be held on Friday, July 9, at 3 p.m. at Tu Vien Thien Tuong, 1512 N. McKinley Ave., Champaign, IL 61821.