URBANA — Tuong Van Phan, 84, of Champaign passed away at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday (June 16, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, with funeral proceeding. The funeral home asks that all guests please wear a face mask. Thank you.
Tuong was born on Feb. 5, 1936, in Hue, Vietnam, to parents Phan Van Cuong and Luu Thi Luu. They preceded him in death.
In 1961, Tuong married Ly Nguyen in Quang Tri, Vietnam; she survives. Also surviving are their children, Minh, Oanh, Man, Dung, Vinh, Duc and Tam.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Kim, Anthony, Bao, Stephanie, Kevin, Michelle, Huy, John, Benjamin, Nathan, Stevin, Emily, Alex, Jordan, Kaitlyn and Jenny.
He was a man of many skills. He loved gadgets. Whether it may be making his own circuit boards or adding a motor to his bicycle. He was a self-taught engineer.
The man loved to try new foods, as well as cook. He taught himself how to bake French baguettes to make banh mi sandwiches, which then grew to a plethora of other baked goods. He loved the flowers in his garden. As a young boy in Vietnam, he played the violin.
Babysitting his grandchildren was his pride and joy. Every grandchild has memories of being lifted up by him in his arms. We will all miss his beautiful smile.
