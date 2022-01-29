CHAMPAIGN — Ty Mitchem, 28, of Champaign passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Champaign.
Ty was born on June 6, 1993, in Urbana, the son of Laural Collins and the late Clifford Mitchem.
Survivors include his mother, Laural Collins; stepfather, Tim Heintz; brother, Tony Mitchem; stepsister, Megan Heintz; paternal grandmother, Mary Mitchem; maternal grandparents, Bill and Rita Collins and Barbara Collins-Barteau; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Mitchem; paternal grandfather, Homer Mitchem; uncle, Craig Mitchem; and maternal stepgrandfather, Van Barteau.
Ty graduated from Central High School and worked at FedEx. He was a talented artist who loved motorcycles and his dogs, Loki and Oden.
A celebration of life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, March 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Hensley Township Meeting Hall, 3001 W. Hensley Road, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.