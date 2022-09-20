SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tyler Michael Sherman, 28, of San Marcos, Texas, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital, San Marcos.
He was born Feb. 13, 1994, in Oak Ridge, Tenn., a son of Michael and Jennifer (Johnson) Sherman.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Johnson Sherman of San Marcos; a brother, Jordan Sherman of San Marcos; and his paternal grandparents, John and Shelia Sherman of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mel and Marge Johnson; an uncle, David Sherman; and his father, Michael Sherman.
Tyler had a huge heart. He loved children and animals and would do anything in the world for those he loved. He enjoyed barbecue and attending car shows with his many friends. He will be sadly missed by all the kids in his apartment complex, where he was known as “Uncle Ty.”
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at American Lutheran Church, Rantoul. The Rev. Donna Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Eden Park Cemetery, Rantoul. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at American Lutheran Church.
Memorials may be made to the animal shelter of the donor's choice.