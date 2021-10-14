URBANA — Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Ula E. Krutsinger, 88, of Mahomet passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Ula was born May 23, 1933, in Kinmundy, to parents James Frederick (Fred) and Zetta Burkett.
Ula married her high school sweetheart, Clark Krutsinger, on Dec. 23, 1950, when she was 17 years old. After briefly living on the East Coast while Clark was in the Army, they returned to Illinois, where they built the family home in Mahomet. They lived there together until she passed away.
Ula worked as a legal secretary for Mitchem, Hendricks & Aldeen in Champaign-Urbana. She and Clark enjoyed gardening and working around their house. She loved to sew and cook for her family and friends. She was an avid birdwatcher. In her later years, she spent her free time crocheting.
She was an active member of Stratford Park Bible Chapel in Champaign. She had a wry sense of humor and a very big heart.
Ula was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Zetta; two sisters, Virginia and Delores; and a grandson, Jonathon.
Ula’s immediate family include her husband, Clark; two children, Kathy and husband Tim and Dennis and wife Amy; six grandchildren, Jacki and husband Stephen, Jodi and husband Anthony, Joshua and wife Kelly, Amanda, Ethan and Emily; and six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Sydnei, Madison, Tessa, Morgan and Emmerson.
Ula will be missed by her family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, with a funeral service immediately thereafter. Following the services, a dinner celebrating her life will be held at Stratford Park Bible Chapel.
