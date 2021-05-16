URBANA — Ruth Stanley, 91, passed away on May 16, 2020, at home in San Antonio, Fla., with her daughters by her side.
She was preceded in death by Enos Stanley, her husband of 57 years.
She retired from the Champaign County Nursing Home.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jean Kurtz (Bud) and Lynn Kurth; three grandchildren, Teresa Barham (Charles), Brian Lowry and Chad Kurtz (Tonya); six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, in Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana.