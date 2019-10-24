CHAMPAIGN — Val Gene Koble, 83, of Champaign passed away Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
There will be a visitation Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign, with a parish wake service beginning at 3:30. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Burial will immediately follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign.
He was the son of Gerald and Rose Koble, both deceased. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Charles. He married Florence J. Coomer on May 12, 1962, in East Chicago, Ind. They were married for 43 years before she passed on Dec. 10, 2005.
Survivors include Janice Koble of Lowell, Ind.; Phyllis Vendramin of Crown Point, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.
Val and Flo were blessed to be able to travel the world. They covered all 51 states and many countries, including France, Ireland, Sweden, England, Australia, Italy, Greece, Germany, Monte Carlo, Canada and the historic trip around Cape Horn, South America.
Val worked for Durkee Foods and RT French for 27 years. He also worked for Denny Birt at Dave and Harry Locksmith for 16 years.
Val joined the Jaycees in May 1961 in Lowell, Ind. With over 50 years of service, he worked his way to national director and received his senatorship 13921 in 1970. He worked up to U.S. national vice president and received the Outstanding National Vice President Award.
He was involved in Champaign County Freedom Celebration since 1982 and served as president three times over 30 years. He was instrumental in starting the 5K run-walk. Val was a huge Illini fan and a season ticket holder for many years. He was also a die-hard Cubs fan.
His church and the Knights of Columbus were very dear to him. He served as a Grand Knight of Council 891 and Faithful Navigator of Assembly 220. He also tirelessly served his church, St. Matthew's.
Val requested donations be made to his church, St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.