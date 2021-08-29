SAN MARCOS, Texas — Valerie (Elaine) McNutt, 65, formerly of Champaign, died at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in San Marcos, Texas.
Elaine was born on April 22, 1956, in Murphysboro to William and Alma (Taylor) McCoy. Elaine and her family relocated to Champaign in 1958. She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1973.
In 1975, Elaine was baptized and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. That same year, she married Robert L. Jones, who preceded her in death in 1982. To this union was born one daughter, Shelissa Jones. Elaine later married Charles McNutt. There were no children born to this union.
Elaine spent over 35 years working in hospitals, nursing homes, private home care and transportation. She retired in 2017 after working as a shuttle driver for The Pointe at SIU in Carbondale. She later moved to Nashville, Tenn., with her daughter and granddaughters in 2018. Elaine enjoyed the last year of her life in San Marcos, Texas, with her nephew, Demarr Lewis, helping with the care of his darling daughters, Alani and Adaiah Lewis.
Over the years, Elaine loved traveling, reading, playing "Candy Crush," binge-watching foreign series on Netflix and assembling jigsaw puzzles while listening to her favorite gospel music. She loved her family deeply and traveled all over the country visiting and tending to any sick family members.
She was a member of Miracle Center Church of Deliverance in Carbondale under the leadership of her cousin, Pastor Jacqueline K. Henderson.
Elaine leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Shelissa Jones of Nashville, Tenn.; three granddaughters, Elaishe Stone and Deja Dyson, both of Nashville, and Jasmine Dyson of Atlanta; three brothers, Larry (Ernestine) McCoy and Alvin “Vern” (Anna) McCoy, both of Champaign, and William (Wanda) McCoy of Dallas; two sisters, Patricia Brown of Rantoul and Brandi Jones of Laurel, Md.; one uncle, Bishop Jettie (Candace) Taylor Jr. of Aurora; one aunt, Berniece Mason of Muskegon, Mich.; three close friends, Stella Mapson of Atlanta, Alesia Bishop of Danville and Diane Robinson of Savoy; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Elaine will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
According to Elaine’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Legends Tri-County Funeral Services, 101 Center Point Road, Suite B, San Marcos, is in charge of arrangements.