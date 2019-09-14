MAHOMET — Valerie Jane (Weese) Mueller died Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019). She was born in Los Angeles on April 7, 1938.
She grew up in East Los Angeles. She attended Villa Cabrini Academy for high school, which was an all-girls boarding school. Her mother, Myrtle (Andrews) Weese, died when Valerie was 3 years old. She was raised by her father, Edwin Weese, and her mom's best friend, Mickey Kerley. Mickey was her mama, as she always lovingly referred to her. Mickey Kerley died when Valerie was only 15.
Valerie met her "honey," Eddie, in 1956 when he was on vacation in California. He would do anything for her! They were married in 1960 in Montebello, Calif., at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Eventually, they moved back to Illinois permanently. They traveled all over the United States over the years, as well as travels overseas. She would go wherever her Eddie wanted her to go.
She was a wonderful cook, as many people in the family can tell you. She loved to feed people. She ran the Holy Cross school cafeteria when her girls were young. She also was the cook for a sorority at the University of Illinois in the 1980s. Her first job was with the phone company in California. She even had her picture on the cover of its magazine once. She looked like a model. She was also a bookkeeper at one point in her life. Most of all though, she was a homemaker. She kept her home in impeccable shape. Valerie was a very put-together woman from head to toe.
Family was the most important part of her life. Nana, as her grandkids called her, was full of love for her whole family. She would do anything for any of them! What are we going to do without Nana to always have snacks and pop? And we will miss her handing us money in case we needed it. "Don't tell your Tata."
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her brother and her grandson, Eddie.
She leaves behind the love of her life, Deacon Ed; her three daughters, Denise Lowry, Mickey (Deacon Tony) Nickrent and Lisa (Bruce) Bolliger; her seven grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Burgener, Anthony (Cat) Nickrent, Michael (Megan) Nickrent, Chelsea Nickrent, Melissa (Matt) Nicholson, Suzanne (Trey) Wessel and Rachel (John) Mathine; and her 10 great-grandchildren, Luke, Alexis, Elise, Daisy, Adeline, Jacob, Matthew, Oliver, Liam and Charlie.
Val/Mom/Nana will be fondly and greatly missed by all of us. So many great memories. Rest in heaven with your mama, brother and Eddie. We love you!
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mahomet. In accordance with family wishes, she will be cremated after Mass, and her cremated remains will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery at a later date.
