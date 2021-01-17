CHAMPAIGN — Valerie Dale Shaw, 91, of Champaign died at 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Carriage Crossing, Champaign.
There will be no services at this time. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Valerie was born May 19, 1929, in Cincinnati, the daughter of Raymond and Margaret Walton Stout. She married Carl E. Shaw on July 2, 1955, in Champaign, and he died on March 14, 2020.
Survivors include one son, David (Hilary) Shaw of Clinton; one daughter, Kelly D. Shaw; four grandchildren, Cooper Duke, Grace Duke, Dallas Shaw and Jack Shaw, all of Clinton; one brother, Michael (Sherry) Stout of Cincinnati.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert.
Valerie graduated from Midway Junior College in Midway, Ky.
She retired as a medical administrative assistant at Carle Clinic after 20 years. She also worked for Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, American Express in Dallas, Chicago Lying-in Hospital and Blooms Dress Shop.
She attended First Christian Church, Champaign. Valerie was a line dancer in 1947-48 in Philadelphia.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.