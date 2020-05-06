RANTOUL — Van Sutton, 68, of Rantoul passed away Monday (May 4, 2020) at the VA Hospital, Danville, after a brief illness.
Van was born to Morris A. and Marjorie (Denney) Sutton on July 4, 1951, at Barksdale Air Force Base in Shreveport, La. He was a 1969 graduate of Rantoul Township High School.
He is survived by a sister, Marsa (Gary) Crane of Rantoul; and three nieces, Simi (Steve) Carlson of Virginia Beach, Va., Erin (Daren) Bergeron of Danville and Molly (Murray) Clifton of Rantoul. Also surviving are 10 grandnieces and grandnephews, Megan (Peter) Buck, Jake Carlson, Matt Carlson and Ben (Sarah) Carlson, all of Virginia Beach; Austin Bergeron, Evan Bergeron and Ellie Bergeron, all of Danville; Anna (David) Denault of Roberts; and Maggie and Sophie Ramme, both of Rantoul.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Van was a Vietnam veteran in the U.S. Army and a member of St. Malachy Church, Rantoul, and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was also a member of the Rantoul Knights of Columbus.
Van will be remembered most for his love of reading and his passion for lifelong learning, earning many degrees and certificates over the years.
He will also be remembered for the years of loving and gracious care he provided his mother prior to her death in 2019.
Two of his greatest loves were celebrating Christmas and his many nieces and nephews.
Van took the trip of a lifetime last summer when he traveled to the East Coast, stopping at many historical sites of interest and ending the trip with a visit to family in Virginia Beach.
His ashes will be buried in Danville National Cemetery.
No services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.