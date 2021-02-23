FARMER CITY — Vaughn Y. Birch, 90, of Farmer City passed away Feb. 18, 2021. He was born on Jan. 1, 1931, to Azie Charles Birch and Geneva E Mann Birch in Salt Lake City. He joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and spent four years in the military. While stationed at Chanute Air Force Base, he met Phyllis Turpin at a church dance in Clinton, and they were married for time and all eternity on Oct. 15, 1954, in the Salt Lake Temple.
He is remembered by his wife, Phyllis R. Birch, of 66 years, and his six children, Kenneth A. Birch of Oak Creek, Wis.; Kathy S. Birch of Clinton; Karen L. Lee of Harrison, Ark.; Kristie J. Birch of Farmer City; Keith J. Birch (Eileen) of Grants Pass, Ore.; and Kevin W. Birch (Kim) of Westerville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and his sisters LaRee Birch Birrell (Robert) and Merle Birch Pace (Sharon).
Vaughn was preceded in death by his parents, Azie and Geneva; three brothers, Donald (Carolyn), Cecil (Joyce) and Calvin (Patricia); and two sisters, LaRae Birch Harrison (Edward) and Eulale Birch Duncan (Jimmy).
Funeral will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 604 W. Windsor Rd., Champaign, at 10 a.m., conducted by Bishop Jed Taylor of the Mahomet Ward. If attending in person, social distancing will be maintained and facial coverings are required. Individuals may also attend the funeral virtually at www.mahometward.com. Burial will be at the Nixon Township Cemetery, Weldon, immediately following the funeral.
Vaughn lived in Farmer City for 65 years, and there he and his wife raised their six children. Vaughn is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and he will be greatly missed by family, friends and neighbors. Vaughn retired from Chanute Air Force Base Civil Service in 1977 and from full-time employment in 1995. In his spare time, he enjoyed working with wood, including making wood toys, and he entered many of them in local county fair competitions. He loved his family and praised each one for the good in their lives.
The family expresses gratitude to Carle Hospital doctors, Farmer City Rehabilitation Center, Bridle Brook Assisted Living, Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Mahomet Ward members and for good neighbors. Memorials may be made to Special Olympics, 605 E. Willow St., Bloomington, IL 61761 or at www.soill.org.