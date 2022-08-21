CHAMPAIGN — Vearlina R. Thomas, 74, of Champaign passed away at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 5, 1948, in Danville, the daughter of Vearl and Barbara (Wilson) Smith. Vearlina married Larry McElhaney on Sept. 17, 1968. She married James Robert (J.R) Thomas on April 1, 2008, in Champaign.
Vearlina is survived by her husband; two sons, Dale McElhaney of Mahomet and David (Dakorie) McElhaney of Urbana; one daughter, Kelly McElhaney of Homer; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded by her parents and her former husband, Larry McElhaney.
She graduated from Danville High School in 1966 and worked for Herff Jones and The News-Gazette in customer service. Vearlina enjoyed spending time with her family and had a love for pets, in particular dogs and cats.
A celebration of life reception will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.
Memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.