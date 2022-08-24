Vearlina Thomas Aug 24, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHAMPAIGN — Vearlina Thomas, 74, of Champaign, formerly of Danville, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at home.A reception to celebrate Vearlina's life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, U. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos